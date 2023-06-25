Ronda Rousey getting immediate UFC title shot upon potential return irks top MMA personality

Ronda Rousey once reigned supreme over the women's bantamweight division in the UFC with six successful title defenses. She eventually came unstuck against Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015, a pivotal moment in MMA history, before 'Rowdy' was defeated again by Amanda Nunes in her next fight in 2016. She hasn't competed in MMA since.

Following Nunes' retirement after defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289, there have been concerns about the state of the women's bantamweight division. Whilst there are several contenders at 135 pounds, none of them truly stand out.

However, the idea of Ronda Rousey returning to the promotion and being awarded an immediate title shot does not sit well with UFC commentator Jon Anik. He believes that it would be immensely disrespectful to the women who have worked their way into title contendership since Rousey's exit.

Anik recently spoke to MMA journalist Mike Heck, where he was presented with the idea of Ronda Rousey returning to the promotion. The UFC commentator said:

"In a true meritocracy that just is not gonna sit well with me nor the athletes that have been donating blood, sweat and tears to MMA over the last several years. If anyone is worthy of that type of opportunity, it's probably Ronda. I do believe that she would be competitive because she wouldn't enter that setting without the guarantee that she would be competitive. But I didn't like that Henry Cejudo came back and cut the line of a bunch of [bantamweight fighters] that have been active. It would be hypocritical for me to say, 'Absolutely, let's elevate Rousey and have her return!'"

Ronda Rousey takes to Instagram to post about history-making WWE victory

Ronda Rousey's transition from the UFC to WWE appears to have been a fruitful one with 'Rowdy' creating history in the sports entertainment industry over recent weeks.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during an episode of WWE RAW on May 29. The pair were then scheduled to face NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who had recently been added to the main roster.

Rousey and Baszler defeated their opponents to unify the titles, something that had never been done before in WWE history.

Rousey took to Instagram to celebrate her history-making win and said:

"Just ChampChampChampChamp stuff you wouldn’t understand"

