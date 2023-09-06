"Don’t make me try to like him"- Intimate photos of Sean Strickland and girlfriend elicit mixed reactions from fight fans 

The visuals of UFC middleweight Sean Strickland and his girlfriend from the UFC 293 Embedded Series have created a buzz among MMA fans around the world.

In the second episode of UFC 293 Embedded, 'Tarzan' can be seen having a romantic moment with his partner and proceeding to kiss her.

MMA fans, who are used to seeing Strickland in his loud-mouthed avatar, were caught by surprise by the new visuals.

Several individuals took to social media to share their thoughts on Strickland having an intimate moment with his girlfriend.

One person couldn't believe the person in the clip to be Strickland as they have mostly only seen him in his trash-talking role.

"It must be his double, don't make me believe it's the same guy who says so much s**t."

Then another individual chimed in, suggesting that although he disliked 'Tarzan', the visuals might change his opinion on the UFC middleweight.

"I can't stand Strickland, don't make me try to like him lol."

One Instagram joked that Strickland having a girlfriend meant that there was hope for other single people out there.

"If that psychopath can get a girlfriend, then there's hope for us."

There was one individual who was not too pleased with the visuals. They commented that Strickland's relationship might prove to be a distraction and predicted Israel Adesanya to defeat him in the fourth round at UFC 293.

"He's gone soft... Izzy 4th [round] KO."

You can see a compilation of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to the clip of Sean Strickland with his girlfriend

Sean Strickland speaks about the impact his partner has had on his life

Sean Strickland is notorious for his controversial statements on social media and his insults towards other MMA fighters. But there is a sensitive side to the UFC middleweight that the MMA fans recently got to witness.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland spoke about his girlfriend and how she had impacted him. 'Tarzan' spoke about his life before meeting his partner and then thanked her for helping him become a better person.

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you. As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Check out Sean Strickland's full comments below (5:55):