"That guy took a pasting" - Fans feel the force Rodtang Jitmuangnon unleashed against fellow former champ in Singapore clash

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has produced a stellar 17-win career in ONE Championship, and his November 2022 performance against Joseph Lasiri is still among his best outings.
With the 135-pound Muay Thai crown on the line, 'The Iron Man' spared no effort in preventing Lasiri, the then-reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, from becoming a two-division king.
'The Hurricane' eagerly went after Rodtang to open the fight, but he would soon regret this decision. With little emotion on his face, the 27-year-old repeatedly walked through Lasiri's strikes to dish out his offense throughout all five rounds, ultimately retaining the gold via unanimous decision.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
In the comments section, fans shared their awe at Rodtang's dissection of Lasiri, writing:
"Ive watched Lasiri fights before, hat doffed to anyone getting in a ring with Rodtang, but that guy took a pasting. Totally outclassed."
"Just walkin bro down for 15 mins."
"Lasiri imitated Rodtang at the beginning with the head movement. He paid dearly for that."
"Rodtang is such a fearless fighter."
"Rodtang brings the pain!! 🔥💪🏼💪🏼"
Rodtang looking to regain flyweight Muay Thai crown
Unfortunately, Rodtang lost the flyweight Muay Thai crown on the scales ahead of his defense against Jacob Smith last November.
Following his one-punch knockout of Takeru Segawa in March at ONE 172, Rodtang said the following during the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson:
"I know there are a lot of critics about my last performances who talk a lot about the way I fight, the way I make hydration and make weight, and I lost my belt on the scale. But that's okay. I put everything I have in each and every fight. And now,I am ready to take my belt back."