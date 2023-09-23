"That head kick did way more damage" - Kamaru Usman's runway debut leaves the MMA world divided

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman appears to be stepping foot into the world of modeling.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently made his runway debut and was seen modeling at a fashion show.

You can see a clip of Usman's appearance at the fashion show below:

After watching the 36-year-old in a modeling role, MMA fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his new avatar. There were some who were supportive of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and praised his fashion sense.

"Kamaru's fashion game is on point. He's definitely got options for whenever he chooses to retire."

But there were others who poked fun at the 36-year-old for his actions.

"That head kick did way more damage than we thought."

"It does not look sick. It looks dumb."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

MMA fans react to Kamaru Usman's runway debut

Kamaru Usman has been out of action since March 2023. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' last UFC fight took place at UFC 286 in London, England. That night, Usman locked horns against Leon Edwards in a trilogy fight with the welterweight belt at stake.

Usman came up short in that contest and lost the bout via majority decision.