"That was intense" - Fans marvel at the raw and explosive talent Stamp showcased against the tough Alyona Rassohyna in 2021

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex wowed fans with some of her early handiwork in MMA when she avenged her first MMA loss to tough Alyona Rassohyna in 2021.

Stamp had previously fortified her status in the the division with four straight MMA wins in the main roster before locking horns against her Ukrainian rival in their first MMA match.

Rassohyna, for her part, was a complete MMA fighter with wide-ranging experience in wrestling.

In their first fight, although it was closely contested, Stamp lost to Rassohyna via third-round submission in their atomweight MMA bout in February 2021.

As already mentioned, Stamp suffered her first loss mid-stage into her career, so when the opportunity arrived to fight Rassohyna again in a rematch, Stamp pushed herself to get the win.

She absolutely nailed her wrestling, simply manhandling Rassohyna with some excellent groundwork and fantastic defense. After having firmly established control after three hard-fought rounds, Stamp edged the victory via split decision.

ONE Championship fans have since lauded Stamp's determination and raw talent on Instagram, with the following wild reactions below:

Stamp Fairtex returns back to the ring to put her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title on the line against former training partner and close friend Denice Zamboanga in the main event at ONE 167.

ONE 167 goes down at Impact Arena in Bangkok on Friday, June 7, and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Stamp Fairtex has her eyes on the prize as she aims to defend her throne at ONE 167

Stamp Fairtex has another big test ahead of her at ONE 167. After proving she's got the mental fortitude and skills to become an MMA world champion, defending her throne is a whole different ball game.

Stamp has to keep the bar as high as possible, to prevent surging world title challengers, like Denice Zamboanga from taking the crown. Sometimes that requires making some minor adjustments to their game plan, other times, it's about strengthening key skills that could deter the opposition from enforcing their own offense.

In preparation for Zamboanga, for instance, Stamp needs to tighten her takedown defense as the Filipina stalwart likes to level change to then cause problems on the ground.

There are dozens of ways of creating a problem using this technique, but Stamp is working hard on closing up those openings.

She's ready to light up the stage with her energy and warrior spirit come fight night at ONE 167.