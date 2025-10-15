"That isn't the issue with Jon" - UFC legend breaks down why Alex Pereira fighting Tom Aspinall is a problem and not Jon Jones

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially fighting Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones next. Sonnen explained why Pereira fighting Jones next would put Aspinall in a tough spot while pointing out how much bigger the Englishman was compared to the Brazilian.

Pereira recently reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight championship after defeating Magomed Ankalaev via first-round knockout in their rematch at UFC 320 earlier this month. Over the past several months, Pereira has been strongly hinting at pursuing a fight at heavyweight, with Jones or Aspinall seemingly his preferred opponents.

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen explained why Pereira potentially fighting Aspinall didn't make sense due to the Englishman's size. Recalling a conversation with Dana White on this matter, he said:

"Tom is huge. Tom is 260+ pounds of muscle, and he's tall... That isn't the issue with Jon... Matter of fact, Pereira just walking around weighs more than Jon when he trains for a fight. Jon at heavyweight, two different times now, has weighed 236 pounds. Pereira, according to his own Instagram right this second, weighs 244 pounds. It would just change that one reservation that Dana had [the weight difference between Aspinall and Pereira].

Sonnen then explained how a Pereira-Jones fight would put Aspinall in a tough spot and said:

"If you're gonna put that fight together, what do you do with Tom? It would seem that if you had Jon Jones back, Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall would be the fight [to make]. It would seem that if Pereira moved to heavyweight, a champ vs. champ and not champ vs. former champ or contender [would make sense]."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:35):

Daniel Cormier on a potential Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones fight

Daniel Cormier recently outlined the implications of Alex Pereira potentially beating Jon Jones in a heavyweight fight. The former two-division UFC champion claimed that Pereira beating Jones would make the Brazilian the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

In a YouTube video, Cormier explained his take on the matter and stated that Pereira finding success at heavyweight would cement his legacy in the sport, saying:

"Alex is 38 years old and probably thinking at this point, 'How do I go and make another statement that I am the guy?' Hell, if he went to beat Jon Jones at heavyweight, Alex Pereira, who's already considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, in the most expedited timeline I have ever seen, would literally cement himself to almost stand above everyone because he would have beaten a former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion, and a guy many consider as the greatest of all time."

