"That just goes to show that you're excelling" - Kamaru Usman weighs in on him and other fighters facing racist comments

Kamaru Usman has admitted that he has experienced racially charged behavior aimed at him from a few of his opponents, as well as some fans. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' isn't fazed by this behavior.

According to Usman, it just shows that he is on the right track in his career, which makes people want to talk about him, be it in a positive or negative light.

In an interview with Bounce, Usman revealed that some of his past opponents spoke to him in a condescending manner heading into fights. In response, he chooses to ignore the same and display his superiority inside the octagon, subsequently shutting up both his critics and his opponents. He said:

"I get it pretty often, it's something that you see but that just goes to show you that you're excelling. If you weren't doing anything, no one would care to comment or say anything about it, so yeah, I get it. I get it quite a bit. I've got it a little bit from the opponents... I've felt it. You feel the energy, you know it's a different type of energy. I felt it... condescending and say certain things but I kind of like to compete now. I like to shut them all up and there's no better way than to get in there and actually physically shut them up."

Check out Usman's entire interview below:

Kamaru Usman explains why fighters never talk trash to him inside the octagon

While they may indulge in trash-talking before the fight, Kamaru Usman has shared that his opponents never say anything to him once they are inside the octagon. He pointed out that people usually talk behind others' backs and the situation is different when the person you're talking about is standing right in front of you. He added:

"In the cage, no, not in that situation. If I'm here in front. You know most people they talk behind, especially now, behind the computer and type because they know they can hide but not physically when we're face to face. They are busy worrying about what I'm giving them right there before they can say anything."

Kamaru Usman is likely to defend the welterweight title against top contender Leon Edwards sometime next year. In his last fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' outclassed a resilient Colby Covington to earn a unanimous decision victory at UFC 268.

