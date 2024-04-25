“That leg lock gives nightmares” - Fans cower at the sight of Mikey Musumeci’s limb-breaking lock against Gantumur Bayanduuren

Mikey Musucmeci slapped on one of the most horrific-looking leg locks in submission grappling history — and Gantumur Bayanduuren still didn't tap out.

Making his ONE Championship debut, the former Combat Sambo world champion stepped inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 6 for a submission showdown with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world titleholder Mikey Musumeci.

At one point during the match, 'Darth Rigatoni' cinched in a leg lock that had Bayanduuren in serious trouble. Despite being in agonizing pain, the Mongolian never once considered tapping out, instead choosing to endure the pain and fight his way to the finish line.

"How Did He Not Tap?! When Mikey Musumeci turned up the heat against an ultra-tough Gantumur Bayanduuren! 'Darth Rigatoni' next aims for revenge against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on Prime Video."

Following the match, Bayanduuren was diagnosed with a torn ACL, torn MCL, torn meniscus, and a broken ankle.

Fans in the Instagram comments still can't get over seeing a Bayanduuren's leg bend in ways that no limb was ever meant to.

"I feel physical pain while watching this."

"That leg lock gives nightmares, bro."

"I'm hurt watching this."

"Dude ain't walking normal for a while."

Mikey Musumeci returns at ONE 167

Since his dominant victory over Bayanduuren, Mikey Musumeci has added three more wins to his ONE resume, defeating former IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, former ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks, and Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

On Friday, June 7, Musumeci will attempt to make it 7-0 in ONE when he squares off with Brazilian submission standout Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok in a rematch that 'Darth Rigatoni' has been waiting three long years for.

Musumeci and Sousa previously met under the WNO banner in 2021 with the Brazilian scoring a stunning north-south choke submission over the ONE fan favorite.

Will Mikey Musumeci score some deserved redemption, or will Gabriel Sousa once again stun 'Darth Rigatoni' on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.