"That was a life changing thing" - Sean O'Malley says UFC 316 fight camp had nothing to do with cutting weed and socials

Sean O'Malley has said that the lifestyle adjustments and sacrifices he made ahead of UFC 316 weren't to defeat bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili. 'Suga' chose to live a more disciplined and healthy lifestyle for his own well-being.

O'Malley returned to the octagon earlier this month at UFC 316 in a rematch against Dvalishvili and lost by third-round submission.

The former UFC champion recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and said that the sacrifices he made before the fight were not to dethrone Dvalishvili. 'Suga' quit smoking and refrained from social media since it was a "life-changing thing" rather than a "fight camp thing." He said:

"I didn't get off social media, quit smoking, and do all this stuff so I could beat Merab. I did all that stuff just to put my mind more at ease, more at peace."

O'Malley added:

"Marijuana is great, but I took a couple of puffs when I got home, and I didn't really like the way it made me feel. It kind of gave me this paranoid feeling. Ever since I had kids it changes almost a little bit... I haven't been on social media, and that wasn't something I was gonna do for fight camp so I could beat Merab. That was a life-changing thing. It wasn't just like a fight camp thing."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Sean O'Malley promises to fight again in 2025

After losing his bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in 2024, Sean O'Malley took time off to hone his abilities to regain the strap. However, he did not succeed at UFC 316. Despite back-to-back setbacks, 'Suga' plans to fight again this year.

O'Malley stated during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show that he wants to unwind this week and decide when he will fight again.

"100% I'll fight again this year. The question is when."

When asked by Helwani if O'Malley wants to return quickly and get back in the win column, 'Suga' said:

"We will see... I'm gonna see how this week goes... I don't have an answer for you right now, but I'm gonna see how I feel this week."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

