"That was like a car wreck" - Manuel Torres shocks UFC world with 'hellbow' knockout of Nikolas Motta

By Johny Payne
Modified Jun 18, 2023 06:17 GMT
Manuel Torres (Left) finished Nikolas Motta (Right) with a well-timed elbow to the face at UFC Vegas 75 [*Image courtesy: @SpinninBackfist Twitter]
Manuel Torres has seemingly sent shockwaves across the UFC world with his spectacular knockout victory at the UFC Vegas 75 event earlier tonight (June 17, 2023).

Mexico's Torres faced Brazil's Nikolas Motta in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 75, which transpired at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, USA. Torres craftily stopped Motta via first-round KO, courtesy of a picture-perfect elbow to the face.

Fighters and fans alike seemed truly impressed with Manuel Torres' skills and the incredible knockout. UFC welterweights such as Belal Muhammad and Michael Chiesa were all praise for Torres.

They notably suggested that the Mexican fighter ought to be matched up against higher-ranked lightweights such as Drew Dober and Ignacio Bahamondes next. Expressing his amazement at the KO, Belal Muhammad simply tweeted:

Similarly, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, UFC bantamweight contender Brian Kelleher, and many more praised Torres' hellacious elbow. Sterling addressed the jaw-dropping KO by tweeting:

Additionally, several fans chimed in on the elbow knockout. One fan indicated that it seemed as though the elbow almost killed Motta, whereas others praised the elbow's beauty. One Twitter user noted how the elbow instantly KO'd Motta on his feet. Besides, another Twitter user wrote:

Moreover, some fans implied that Torres' elbow KO could possibly be a Knockout Of The Year (KOTY) contender. Many others similarly praised the step-in elbow, highlighting how scary and painful it looked. One fan tweeted:

Alternatively, some fans opined that YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI's controversial elbow strike in his boxing match against Joe Fournier earlier this year was better than Torres' elbow KO. One fan tweeted:

Impressive KO in the Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta fight helps 'El Loco' continue his ascent in the UFC

The 28-year-old Manuel Torres boasts a professional MMA record of 14 victories and two defeats. 'El Loco' made his professional MMA debut in May 2014. He competed on the DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) event in October 2021, beating Kolton Englund via first-round TKO.

Following that, the rising star made his UFC main roster debut. In his maiden UFC bout, Torres picked up a first-round TKO win against Frank Camacho at a UFC Fight Night event in May 2022.

What a way to mark your UFC debut! 🔥 Manuel Torres put the experienced Frank Camacho out with this wonderful flurry of punches 💥 https://t.co/C54dSw4xs3

Furthermore, Manuel Torres' next fight, which was also his most recent one, transpired at tonight's UFC Vegas 75 event. Torres faced Nikolas Motta in a battle that was fast-paced right from the get-go. As noted, 'El Loco' impressively won the fight in the very first round with an elbow KO. Currently, on a five-fight win streak, Torres looks to continue his ascent in the stacked UFC lightweight division.

Edited by David Andrew
