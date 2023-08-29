"That'll put me in limbo" - Aljamain Sterling charts his UFC future if Merab Dvalishvili gets the next title shot

The UFC bantamweight title picture continues to get further complicated courtesy of a seemingly inseparable bond between Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili steered clear of the title picture as long as 'Funkmaster' held the strap at 135 lbs.

The scenario has now gotten further complicated with Sterling's title loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. While the former champ is undoubtedly deserving of an immediate rematch, Dvalishvili also finally has a chance to make his gold bid that has been long due.

Aljamain Sterling recently clarified that a rematch against 'Sugar' remains his top priority, with Dvalishvili's title shot coming in next. While Sterling realizes that 'The Machine' potentially winning the title would put his career in limbo, 'Funk Master' doesn't want to be thinking too far ahead. The 34-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"And I think it would be a great opportunity for Merab to get a title shot and to become the first Georgian champion. And of course, that would put be in limbo. I know people are gonna be like, 'Where does that leave you Aljo?' Maybe I stick around at '35 and take like a fight or two. Then maybe I explore '45 or maybe I just go right to '45. Let's just see how things shape up."

Merab Dvalishvili is willing to risk the UFC's wrath to preserve Aljamain Sterling's friendship

Many including Dana White have advised Merab Dvaishvili against prioritizing his friendship with Aljamain Sterling over his career in the past. However, the Georgian refuses to budge from his stance even after the 'Funk Master' lost his strap.

Currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, Dvalishvili is certain that he wants his next fight to be a title shot. However, 'The Machine' is willing to sit inactive for more than a year if Sterling gets an immediate rematch against Sean O'Malley. Expecting the UFC to be cross about it, the 32-year-old told MMA Junkie:

"I'm the next guy after Aljo so a good way will be give Aljo rematch and after that, I'm just going to wait for my title fight. I guess we will figure it out after, but I am just going to fight for title next... Maybe UFC will be mad about it, but listen man, I was fighting always who was planned to me and I did everything what I was supposed to do, but now, after Aljo, I am No.1 contender and I think I deserve to title shot."

