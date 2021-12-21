"That looked f***ing real" - Michael Bisping dismisses fixing allegations in 'garbage' Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight

Michael Bisping has rubbished allegations of Tyron Woodley taking a dive against Jake Paul in their recently concluded rematch. 'The Count' believes the fight was definitely not fixed and claims it's ridiculous how people accuse fighters of taking a dive and indulge in conspiracy theories if they don't see the desired outcome.

Austin @Austin_WVU #PaulWoodley As much as I hate Jake Paul this fake body shot was absolutely gorgeous… slowed it down so y’all can see the split second that he used to trick Tyron Woodley into dropping his hands. beautiful shot… still waiting to see Jake get dropped. Woodley gets KO’d… #boxing As much as I hate Jake Paul this fake body shot was absolutely gorgeous… slowed it down so y’all can see the split second that he used to trick Tyron Woodley into dropping his hands. beautiful shot… still waiting to see Jake get dropped. Woodley gets KO’d… #boxing #PaulWoodley https://t.co/my2AzCjyo1

Jake Paul knocked out the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth round of their second fight, leaving the entire combat sports community in a state of shock. Soon after the fight, numerous theories started floating around social media about the legitimacy of the fight-ending punch.

Firmly rejecting those claims, Bisping said Woodley would never take a dive and added that he'd notice if there was anything fishy about the fight, considering his years of experience. Having said that, Bisping also said that the fight was 'garbage'.

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"I can completely shut everyone the f**k up on fixes. It's ridiculous. I don't know what you think but anytime somebody gets beaten, knocked out, something like that, they start these conspiracy theories start going around. There's no way Tyron Woodley would do that, secondly, I've seen enough knockouts to know when one was real. That looked f***ing real. The fight wasn't real, the fight was garbage, it was piss poor, it was sh*t, it was non-existent."

Watch the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Michael Bisping believes it's time for Tyron Woodley to end his fighting career

Michael Bisping believes Tyron Woodley should probably retire after his recent knockout loss to Jake Paul. Bisping pointed out that 'The Chosen One' has earned a decent amount of money from his fights with 'The Problem Child'. He said:

"Tyron Woodley, I think Tyron needs to stop now. I think he needs to hang it up. I think he earned a lot of money."

Tyron Woodley parted ways with the UFC after losing four fights in a row. Since then, he's fought Jake Paul in a pair of boxing matches, losing via split decision in the first and knockout in the second.

