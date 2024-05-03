"That looks so damn dope" - Demetrious Johnson says watching Canelo Alvarez has inspired him to try professional boxing

Mixed martial arts GOAT contender and reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson of the United States just recently got his BJJ black belt. But already, the 37-year-old American star wants to try his luck in an all-new discipline.

Johnson recently expressed interest in competing in professional boxing, after watching highlights of Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on YouTube.

Speaking on his 'Mighty' YouTube channel, Johnson recounted what has made him consider trying out the sweet science.

'Mighty Mouse' said:

"I'm gonna break some news right now. I came home last night, broke down some content, and was watching Canelo Alvarez, watching him box. And I was like, 'Oh my god, that looks so damn dope'. Went to the gym, did jiu-jitsu, then came home and [told my wife] 'I think I want to box."

Johnson is widely considered by many to be among the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts. But recently, he delved into the world of submission grappling, winning gold medals in some very important tournaments over the past 12 months.

Just recently, he got his black belt in BJJ, and now, he wants to try pugilism.

Demetrious Johnson setting kids up for success through BJJ: "That's the cool thing"

Multi-time flyweight MMA world champion 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson won't force an MMA career onto his children, but he will use BJJ to set them up for success if they so choose to do so.

Speaking on the Believe YOU ME podcast with Michael Bisping on YouTube, Johnson talked about how he is beginning to influence his kids with BJJ training.

'Might Mouse' said:

"My oldest son, he's going to be a pilot. He loves aviation. That's gotta allow him to travel the world and do jiu-jitsu. That's the cool thing about jiu-jitsu. He's trained in Floriday, Las Vegas, and even competed in Las Vegas. He's gonna try to compete all around the world. My daughter, I don't know what she's going to do."