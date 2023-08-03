"That looks good" - Alex Pereira sets aside chicken wing for Justin Gaethje as he gets his photo clicked in a wholesome moment backstage

Alex Pereira was kind enough to set aside a chicken wing for Justin Gaethje after UFC 291. More often than not, fans forget that MMA fighters are normal human beings. Moments like these shed light on the human nature of fighters which isn't witnessed by a majority of fight fans that only watch them competing.

UFC 291 witnessed Justin Gaethje avenge his 2018 loss against Dustin Poirier and become the ceremonial BMF champion via a second-round head kick knockout. In the co-main event, former 185-lb champion Alex Pereira outpointed Jan Blachowicz to emerge victorious in his light heavyweight debut.

Pereira enjoyed a wholesome post-fight meal of chicken wings backstage to celebrate the win. Gaethje who was in the same room for the post-fight photo ops, praised Poatan’s meal and said:

“That looks good!”

Pereira courteously set aside a chicken wing from his box for Gaethje and continued to enjoy the meal. The wholesome moment was captured on camera and @DovySimuMMA posted it on their Twitter handle. You can watch the video below:

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA

alex then sets one aside for justin. justin gaethje sees alex pereira eating and says "that looks good"alex then sets one aside for justin. pic.twitter.com/mpPUJGqSMK

Former UFC champion thinks Justin Gaethje should fight for the UFC title next

Justin Gaethje is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and a two-time challenger to the undisputed title. While he came up short in both attempts against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, he had his moments in both fights. Additionally, his recent wins over Dustin Poirier and Rafael Fiziev prove that he is worthy of a title shot.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier expressed his opinion on Justin Gaethje's options after capturing the ceremonial BMF title. While speaking on the DC&RC show, Cormier stated:

"It’s title fight or bust for me. This guy needs to be able to fight for a championship because that’s all he did, and that’s all he wants to do. He said last week or last time he fought against [Rafael] Fiziev that it was one more run at a championship opportunity. Well now, that is happening. It’s happening right now, the ability to fight the winner of [Charles] Oliveira vs. [Islam] Makhachev, and I think he’s better prepared for it now."

Justin Gaethje has rejected a callout from Conor McGregor on multiple occasions in spite of the financial benefit of competing against ‘The Notorious’. But he seems to be pondering over the decision and it will be interesting to see what he chooses next.