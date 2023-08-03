"Took a round from Khabib Nurmagomedov" - Justin Gaethje should fight for the title next instead of fighting Conor McGregor, claims Daniel Cormier

Justin Gaethje claimed the symbolic 'BMF' title at UFC 291 as he knocked out Dustin Poirier with a vicious head kick. While 'The Highlight' appears to be next in line to fight for the lightweight title, he was also called out by Conor McGregor in the immediate aftermath of the bout.

Although the No.2-ranked lightweight entertained the idea of facing 'The Notorious', UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes that Gaethje's next bout should be for the belt. Speaking on DC & RC, the former double champion was asked what he believes the newly crowned 'BMF' champion should do next, stating:

"It’s title fight or bust for me. This guy needs to be able to fight for a championship because that’s all he did, and that’s all he wants to do. He said last week or last time he fought against [Rafael] Fiziev that it was one more run at a championship opportunity. Well now, that is happening. It’s happening right now, the ability to fight the winner of [Charles] Oliveira vs. [Islam] Makhachev, and I think he’s better prepared for it now."

Cormier added:

"He’s the guy that should be challenging for a championship, and he’s also a guy that took a round from Khabib Nurmagomedov. So if he did that, you imagine he has the ability to go do the same to Islam Makhachev, but trying to apply some of the lessons that ultimately cost him to the fight against Makhachev or Oliveira - the guy he hurt very bad the first time they fought."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Justin Gaethje below (starting at the 10:38 mark):

While Gaethje exchanged words with McGregor, it is difficult to envision him passing up a title opportunity to face the former double champ. 'The Notorious', who has not fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 more than two years ago, appeared set to face Michael Chandler in his return. It is unclear, however, if they will clash.

Meanwhile, 'The Highlight' appears to be in position to challenge for the lightweight title for the third time. He was previously submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. The two title fight losses are the only defeats Gaethje has suffered in his past nine bouts.

Justin Gaethje weighs in on potential Conor McGregor bout

Conor McGregor took to Twitter following UFC 291 to call for a bout against Justin Gaethje. Speaking with TMZ Sports, the No.2-ranked lightweight shared that he doesn't believe 'The Notorious' truly wants to fight, stating:

"There's a reason that he has turned me down six times. How you lose to me is not how you can lose and continue to be Conor McGregor so you know that's a big risk for him. He's always saying something, trying to take the light away from when people fight in the cage. Whatever, I know it's entertainment, but I just don't really want to buy into that and play that game."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 3:10 mark):

Although Justin Gaethje had previously claimed he was uninteresed in facing a fighter taking steroids, he seemingly reversed his stance. 'The Highlight' noted that the fight sounds exciting while adding that he won't entertain a potential bout until there is a contract offer.