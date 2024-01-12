“That made his attacks even more solid” – Buakaw says Tawanchai’s ‘stronger’ physical attribute did him good in Superbon war

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek was impressed with the power Tawanchai PK Saenchai put on display in his Fight of the Year contender with former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Closing out ONE Championship’s 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion put his gold on the line against the toughest test of his already illustrious career, Superbon.

Through five rounds of intense back-and-forth action, Tawanchai stayed one step ahead and secured a well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Looking back on the critically acclaimed contest, Buakaw believes the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star was able to out-duel Superbon throughout the 15-minute affair courtesy of his physicality and strength.

“On the other hand, Tawanchai constantly outperformed in each round,” Buakaw said on his YouTube channel. “He managed to land more attacks on Superbon. In addition, his overall physical condition seems to be stronger, and that made his attacks even more solid.”

With the victory, the 24-year-old kingpin moved to 8-1 under the ONE Championship banner, winning his last seven bouts in a row.

Could we see Tawanchai and Superbon run it back in a kickboxing bout?

After conquering the art of eight limbs, Tawanchai now has his sights set on claiming a second ONE world title in the world of kickboxing.

2023 saw the Thai superstar score back-to-back wins in the eight-ounce gloves, besting Davit Kiria via a third-round KO followed by a solid unanimous decision win against ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Perhaps we could see Tawanchai and Superbon run back their ONE Friday Fights showdown in a kickboxing clash, with the winner earning an opportunity to challenge the featherweight division’s reigning kickboxing king, Chingiz Allazov.

“I don’t care what people think about my kickboxing performance, but I want to try to run for kickboxing gold in 2024,” he told ONE.

Who would you like to see the Pattaya native test his kickboxing skills against in the new year?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.