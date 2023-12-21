“That made me improve” - Joseph Lasiri admits loss to Rodtang made him a better fighter

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri has been pitted against the top fighters in the promotion since his debut in 2018. He fought the likes of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Jonathan Haggerty, and Hiroki Akimoto.

But there is a certain fighter whom he has picked up the most lesson of all—Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Lasiri moved up to the flyweight division to challenge ‘The Iron Man’ for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in November 2022, but came up short after receiving a unanimous decision loss.

Despite the defeat, he was able to pick up several intangibles that made him a better fighter. He shared this in a recent ONE Championship interview by saying:

“I was 100 percent, I didn’t take this fight just to go there. I went to Singapore for the win. I wished for a second title, but it doesn’t matter. It was a good experience to fight a big name. I felt a lot of his personality from that fight that made me improve.”

Prior to that defeat from Rodtang, the Italian-Moroccan star had strung up three straight victories and defeated Rocky Ogden in November 2020 at ONE: Inside the Matrix IV, Asahi Shinagawa in December 2021 at ONE: Winter Warriors II, and Prajanchai PK Saenchai in May 2022 at ONE 157.

Joseph Lasiri braces for world title unification fight with Prajancahi at ONE Friday Fights 46

After Prajanchai defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 to capture the ONE interim strawweight world title, he automatically earned the rematch with Lasiri, and the two are scheduled to meet in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Hurricane’ wants to reassert his mastery over him and keep the belt until 2024. This marks Lasiri’s first world title defense, and he intends to remain the undisputed champion.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.