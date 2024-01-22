"That makes you look like a dumba**" - Dricus du Plessis gives statement after historic title win with a pint of beer in hand 

Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland to capture the middleweight title at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada, this past weekend. 'Stillknocks' was declared the winner via split decision, becoming the first African-based fighter to claim UFC gold and South Africa's inaugural titleholder in the world's premier MMA promotion.

The newly crowned champion wrote to X following his win over Strickland:

''History has been made! Thank you to everyone who believed n me and the incredible support. Those who didn’t… well that makes you look like a dumba**!''

On Instagram, he wrote:

''History has been made! This is Africa we fear nothing and certainly no one!! Thank you South Africa, it’s an honor representing our beautiful nation.''

Fans in Pretoria were overjoyed when their hometown hero made history.

A sizable crowd of fight fans watching UFC 297 was captured on camera in the streets of Pretoria, and they were quick to erupt into cheers when du Plessis was declared the winner.

The South African broadcaster SuperSport posted a video on X, showing spectators applauding and embracing one another when the winner was revealed. A couple of them shouted "DDP" into the camera in honor of the 30-year-old who made history in Canada, while another proudly displayed the South African flag.

Israel Adesanya responds to Dricus Du Plessis' call-out

Following the fight, the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion proceeded to call out former 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya. During his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Dricus du Plessis said:

"There was another guy who tried to take my shine, he lost his shine, and now I have your shine. He didn't get into the cage tonight but Israel Adesanya, get your a** back in the UFC so we can settle the score."

Adesanya has now responded to du Plessis as he took to Instagram and posted the following story:

"Never stole shine. Never lost mine!!"

Israel Adesanya's response to Dricus du Plessis

The two previously faced off in a heated staredown following du Plessis' victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 last year.