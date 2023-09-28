"That is not masculinity" - Tristan Tate demands death penalty for 17y/o Croydon stabber 

Tristan Tate has come out in defense of his brother Andrew after netizens questioned the controversial influencer seemingly brainwashing specific segments of the youth, following a harrowing tragedy in Croydon, a town in South England.

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old school girl recently lost her life after she was brutally stabbed during the busy morning rush hour by a 17-year-old boy who had been rejected by her.

The tragic episode unfolded as the young schoolgirl, a student at the Old Palace of John Whitgift Independent Girls' School, met an untimely demise in a shocking burst of violence. Subsequently, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended in connection with this grievous event.

Eyewitnesses recounted a spine-chilling sequence of events where a dispute between the two spiraled into a dreadful confrontation. One witness vividly described the assailant wielding a lengthy knife with a sharp edge, culminating in the fatal stabbing that sent shockwaves through social media.

Tate, infamous for his stance on toxic masculinity, has garnered attention for his resonance within the "incel" subculture. This subculture encompasses individuals who assert that they are involuntarily celibate and frequently voice their grievances in online spaces. Andrew Tate's alleged alignment with this community has cast a shadow of doubt on whether his ideologies may have played a part in some distressing incidents.

Tristan Tate came out in defense of his brother and also shed light on the horrific incident, stating:

"In a world where every man listens to Andrew Tate and in a world where every man takes Andrew and Tristan Tate's advice, this sh*t does not happen. That is not masculinity. That is the opposite of masculinity. That is acting out to your emotions."

Tate added:

"I want the death penalty back. I want this guy strung upon the f**king gallows."

Tristan Tate on the impact of Andrew Tate's teachings on youth

Tristan Tate asserted that his brother Andrew Tate's teachings could potentially prevent tragic incidents like the recent one in Croydon. His recent tweet underscores the importance of imparting values such as stoicism, emotional control, and self-accountability to young individuals.

Tate, known for his controversial views on masculinity, claims that he advocates for these very principles. Stoicism encourages individuals to maintain emotional composure, even in the face of adversity, while self-accountability promotes personal responsibility for one's actions.

In the wake of the horrific Croydon stabbing incident, Tristan Tate took to X and wrote:

"If young boys listened to Andrew Tate this would not happen. Stoicism. Emotional control. Self-accountability. Andrew Tate is not dangerous, a society lacking what he teaches is what’s dangerous."

