"That wasn't mastery"- Jiri Prochazka explains why he's dissatisfied with his victory over Dominick Reyes

Jiri Prochazka may be coming off a violent victory against Dominick Reyes, but the 28-year old isn't too impressed with his performance.

Whilst speaking with RT Sport MMA about his recent win at UFC Vegas 25, Prochazka came off as being rather disappointed at how the fight turned out. When asked about why he wasn't satisfied with the proceedings of the fight, Prochazka said:

"I'm enjoying the show that I'm putting, but my idea of fighting is to be the master of the fight. Because a true master is in a fight for the time that is necessary. Yeah? And there was no mastery with Dominick. That was a war and I don't like it."

Catch the video snippet here!

Who is Jiri Prochazka?

Born on October 14th 1992, Jiri Prochazka joined the Brno Protective Service Secondary Academy at just 16 years of age. Required to take courses in combat sports such as Judo and Jiu-Jitsu, 'Denisa' soon developed a keen interest in the art of hand-to-hand combat.

After making his professional MMA debut in April 2012, Prochazka quickly amassed four wins on the trot. Whilst he may have suffered three losses during the entire span of his career thus far, the Czech fighter has made a resounding impact on the UFC's light heavyweight roster.

Watch ESPN's Ariel Helwani discuss a few matters with Jiri Prochazka right here!

Jiri Prochazka currently boasts a two-fight win streak in the UFC with victories over notable fighters like Volkan Oezdemir and, of course, Dominick Reyes. Having had a mightily successful run in his previous promotion, Rizin, Prochazka came with promise and, more importantly, has been able to deliver the goods.

Now, after being ranked number three in the UFC's 205-pound rankings, Jiri Prochazka seems to be well on his way to championship contention.

For more than six months of preparation for the long-awaited match, I would like to thank especially the people who were in my immediate vicinity in the preparation, namely my coaching team - @MartinJetsaam , Jaroslav Hovezak, Zdenek Dohnal, the whole Jetsaam gym team. ///\\\ pic.twitter.com/bLcfENx4KW — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 9, 2021

The rise of Jiri Prochazka in such a brief period of time has created massive interest amongst fans and experts. While it seems as though his next opponent may be number-two-ranked Aleksandar Rakic, the UFC has never failed to surprise the audience with their newcomers.

Do you think Jiri Prochazka will become the light heavyweight champion this year? If so, who do you feel he will go up against for the title?

Leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!