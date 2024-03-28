"That moment went viral when I did a face-off" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recounts wild segment with Tito Ortiz on Impact Wrestling

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was among several former UFC fighters who forayed into pro wrestling and recently recounted a wild segment he had with Tito Ortiz on Impact Wrestling.

At the time, the former UFC light heavyweight champions were signed to Bellator and scheduled to compete against each other. Paramount, who owned the promotion, was also the broadcast partner for Impact Wrestling and worked out a deal to crossover the fanbase of both respective entities.

During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, 'Rampage' explained how he became involved with Impact and mentioned that the segment with 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' generated plenty of buzz online. He said:

"I did the deal with Paramount...I did a big deal with Paramount. I was supposed to make $10 million a year...They fu**ed me...That [segment with Ortiz] went viral. That moment went viral when I did a face-off [with Ortiz]...We was going to fight, I was going to f*** Tito up."

The interactions on Impact Wrestling were initially going to be used as part of the buildup for Jackson vs. Ortiz at Bellator 106, but the bout never materialized as 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' was forced to withdraw due to a neck injury. This resulted in the promotion going in another direction with both fighters.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson details how he would have been paid $10 million in Bellator

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently revealed that his contract with Bellator entailed that he would be included in several projects and earn a massive salary.

At the time, Jackson had been a former UFC light heavyweight champion and starred in 'The A-Team', so he agreed to a lucrative deal with Bellator's parent company, Paramount. During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, 'Rampage' mentioned that he was misled and the deal wasn't as lucrative as anticipated. He said:

"I was supposed to make $10 million a year on a contract. They [Paramount] wanted me to do movies and they wanted me to do a reality show, pro wrestling, and fight. The movies thing never happened. They sued me because they wanted me to fight Tito [Ortiz] and I was like, 'No, I'm not fighting Tito,' cause they wanted me to do all that stuff and then fight for $250,000."

See Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's words below: