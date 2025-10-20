"That mother f***er is still concussed bro" - Max Holloway brutally dismisses Jean Silva's White House callout 

Max Holloway appears in no mood to entertain Jean Silva's callout for a UFC White House showdown, especially since the Fighting Nerds standout only recently suffered a vicious knockout loss.In his most recent fight at Noche UFC 2025, after a dominant opening, 'Lord' suffered a knockout in the second round to Diego Lopes. However, Silva seems to want to get back into the mix as soon as he can.In a recent post on X, the Brazilian took aim at Holloway's BMF title, calling him out for a fight at the upcoming UFC White House event. 'Blessed', however, is not interested in the fight. During a recent stream, the former featherweight champion brutally dismissed the callout, saying:&quot;Is he smoking drugs? Holy f**k. Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy has got to be trolling us, bro. He needs to be f**king concussed. That motherf***er is still concussed bro. Whatever he is saying, we're not going to take it seriously, dude is still concussed bro.&quot;Check out Max Holloway's response to Jean Silva's callout below:Holloway was last seen in a dominant unanimous decision win over former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 318. One more win in the top-5 could fetch him a crack at the 155-pound gold.'Blessed' recently expressed his interest in a BMF showdown with Charles Oliveira following 'do Bronx's' callout after his UFC Rio win over Mateusz Gamrot.Max Holloway suggests potential date and location for Charles Oliveira showdownCharles Oliveira's UFC Rio callout of Max Holloway did not go unanswered. 'Blessed', who was in the middle of a Kick stream during the fight, wasted no time in expressing his interest in the fight. However, the Hawaiian has a few conditions.Most notably, the BMF champion doesn't want to wait till June's UFC White House to fight. Discussing a potential date and location for the contest with his fans, Holloway said:&quot;I’m not f*****g going to Rio. Fight in Las Vegas or something. We fight on my terms... We’re pretty close to fighting in March. It’s very possible. Pretty close, but very possible for sure... The White House card is just so far away. It’s like a year [from my last fight], boys. I don’t know if I want to wait that long, but we’ll see what happens.&quot; [H/t The Independent]