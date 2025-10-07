  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC White House date revealed? Here’s what Donald Trump just announced and everything we know

UFC White House date revealed? Here’s what Donald Trump just announced and everything we know

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:52 GMT
Donald Trump announces date for UFC White House card. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Donald Trump announces date for UFC White House card. [Images courtesy: Getty]

The UFC is preparing for an iconic event at the White House. For the first time, the presidential residence will host a professional sporting event on the South Lawn.

Ad

Reports so far suggest that fighters are expected to make a ceremonial walk from the Oval Office to the octagon. Official weigh-ins could take place at the Lincoln Memorial.

The event is scheduled for June 14, 2026, coinciding with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy as part of the 'America250' celebrations. The United States President revealed the date during a public address in Norfolk, Virginia, stating:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"On June 14, next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Donald Trump's comments below:

Ad

While the fight card has not yet been announced, negotiations are expected to start in the first quarter of 2026. High-profile fighters such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have already expressed interest in participating.

The UFC plans to stream the event on Paramount+ as part of the new broadcast deal. It's worth noting that staging the UFC at the White House presents a range of technical and logistical challenges.

The octagon weighs roughly 15,000 pounds, which means the execution has to be carefully planned to protect the South Lawn. Seating will be limited to fewer than 5,000 spectators due to security restrictions, while large arches will support lighting rigs.

Ad

Camera angles are being designed to capture both the White House and the Washington Monument as a backdrop. Weather and outdoor conditions are also being considered. After the event, the UFC will replace the lawn at an estimated cost of $700,000.

Dana White clarifies Conor McGregor’s White House fight status

UFC CEO Dana White has pushed back against claims that Conor McGregor’s participation in the planned White House event is finalized. The fight, set for June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn, was announced by Donald Trump as part of his 80th birthday celebrations.

Ad

While McGregor has expressed interest in facing Michael Chandler and suggested a deal is done, White confirmed that no negotiations with any fighters have started. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White said:

"We’re still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House. We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start until February. I have made it clear that Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to be on that card. But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications