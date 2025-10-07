UFC White House date revealed? Here’s what Donald Trump just announced and everything we know

The UFC is preparing for an iconic event at the White House. For the first time, the presidential residence will host a professional sporting event on the South Lawn.Reports so far suggest that fighters are expected to make a ceremonial walk from the Oval Office to the octagon. Official weigh-ins could take place at the Lincoln Memorial.The event is scheduled for June 14, 2026, coinciding with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy as part of the 'America250' celebrations. The United States President revealed the date during a public address in Norfolk, Virginia, stating:&quot;On June 14, next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds.&quot;Check out Donald Trump's comments below:While the fight card has not yet been announced, negotiations are expected to start in the first quarter of 2026. High-profile fighters such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have already expressed interest in participating.The UFC plans to stream the event on Paramount+ as part of the new broadcast deal. It's worth noting that staging the UFC at the White House presents a range of technical and logistical challenges.The octagon weighs roughly 15,000 pounds, which means the execution has to be carefully planned to protect the South Lawn. Seating will be limited to fewer than 5,000 spectators due to security restrictions, while large arches will support lighting rigs.Camera angles are being designed to capture both the White House and the Washington Monument as a backdrop. Weather and outdoor conditions are also being considered. After the event, the UFC will replace the lawn at an estimated cost of $700,000.Dana White clarifies Conor McGregor’s White House fight statusUFC CEO Dana White has pushed back against claims that Conor McGregor’s participation in the planned White House event is finalized. The fight, set for June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn, was announced by Donald Trump as part of his 80th birthday celebrations.While McGregor has expressed interest in facing Michael Chandler and suggested a deal is done, White confirmed that no negotiations with any fighters have started. Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, White said:&quot;We’re still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House. We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start until February. I have made it clear that Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to be on that card. But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”