UFC Rio: Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Full results

UFC Rio is in the books. The Fight Night card took place on Oct. 11 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event featured a total of 12 fights across eight weight classes. The article summarizes the fights and explores the UFC Rio full results.In the main event, Charles Oliveira faced Mateusz Gamrot in a five-round lightweight bout. From the very beginning, both fighters displayed aggressive tactics. However, Oliveira ultimately secured a victory by applying a rear-naked choke submission in the second round.The co-main event clash at UFC Rio saw Deiveson Figueiredo face Montel Jackson. After three rounds of action, Figueiredo secured a split decision victory.The only welterweight bout of the night featured a clash between Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez, where Alvarez outclassed the veteran fighter to get a unanimous decision win.In another exciting heavyweight matchup of the night, Jhonata Diniz faced the undefeated Mario Pinto. Pinto extended his perfect UFC record with a second-round TKO victory.The main card opener featured a featherweight clash between Ricardo Ramos and Kaan Ofli, where Ofli secured a rear-naked choke submission victory in the opening round.UFC Rio: Preliminary card resultsIn the preliminary card headliner, Lucas Almeida faced Michael Aswell Jr. in a featherweight matchup. Aswell Jr. finished Almeida in just 1 minute and 42 seconds into the fight.In another flyweight bout, Jafel Filho took on Clayton Carpenter, securing a TKO victory in the opening round.In a heavyweight clash, local fighter Vitor Petrino battled Thomas Petersen, winning by knockout in the third round.Another women's bout featured Bia Mesquita facing Irina Alekseeva in a bantamweight contest. Mesquita dominated the fight from the start and earned a submission victory in the second round.In a flyweight bout, Lucas Rocha faced Stewart Nicoll, which ended in a unanimous decision victory for Rocha. The bout saw Nicoll getting outclassed by the Brazilian fighter in all departments.The second fight of the night featured Julia Polastri facing Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women's strawweight bout. Polastri emerged victorious, defeating Kowalkiewicz by TKO in the third round, which allowed her to bounce back after her previous fight loss.The UFC Rio fight card began with a bantamweight matchup between local fighters Lucas Lacerda and Saimon Oliveira. Both fighters were looking to turn their careers around after enduring losing streaks. Lacerda triumphed over Oliveira by securing an armbar submission victory.Check out the UFC Rio full results below:Main cardLightweight: Charles Oliveira def. Mateusz Gamrot via submission (R2, 2:48)Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Montel Jackson via split decision (29-28-29-28, 28-29)Welterweight: Joel Alvarez def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)Heavyweight: Mario Pinto def. Jhonata Diniz via TKO (R2, 4:10)Featherweight: Kaan Ofli def. Ricardo Ramos via submission (R1, 3:02)Preliminary cardFeatherweight: Michael Aswell Jr. def. Lucas Almeida via TKO (R1, 1:42)Flyweight: Jafel Filho def. Clayton Carpenter via submission (R1, 4:42)Heavyweight: Vitor Petrino def. Thomas Petersen via KO (R3, 0:26)Women's bantamweight: Bia Mesquita def. Irina Alekseeva via submission (R2, 2:14)Flyweight: Lucas Rocha def. Stewart Nicoll via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Women's strawweight: Julia Polastri def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via TKO (R3, 2:56)Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda def. Saimon Oliveira via submission (R2, 3:55)