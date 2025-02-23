"That is NASTY" - Fans react as Dana White shares "disgusting" photo of UFC Seattle fighter's horrific toe injury after split decision victory

UFC Seattle is now in the books and the event provided several exciting moments throughout the night. The fight card was held on February 22 and the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington served as the venue.

One gruesome event that happened during the fight night involved UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield. He locked horns against Julius Walker in a three-round bout that opened up the main card of the event.

The bout was a highly competitive affair that lasted all 15 minutes. In the end, Menifield took home the victory via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 29-28, 30-27 and 28-29 in favor of 'Atomic'.

Later, UFC CEO Dana White shared a picture showing that Menifield had suffered a horrific toe injury during the fight.

The picture was seen by several MMA enthusiasts, who shared their reactions to it on social media.

"Oh, what the f**k that is NASTY."

"I don't exactly know what's going on here, but it's disgusting."

"Oh my goodness, what even happened here? What a gruesome sport."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Alonzo Menifield's injury

Unfortunately, Menifield's injury was the not the only gruesome incident that took place at UFC Seattle. The main event featured a bantamweight showdown between Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo.

In the third round of the fight, Yadong committed an accidental eye poke that caused the referee to intervene and stopped the fight.

'The Messenger' took several minutes to recover but the fight resume and Cejudo managed to see the end of the third round.

While walking back to his corner, the former champion conveyed to his corner that he was not able to see.

This led to the fight being stopped and Yadong being declared the winner via technical decision. The threee judges scored the contest 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of 'The Kung Fu Kid'.

