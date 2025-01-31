"That has never worked out for a living creature" - Chael Sonnen warns Shara Magomedov about trying to outstrike Michael 'Venom' Page

In the lead-up to UFC Saudi Arabia, MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has cautioned Shara Magomedov against engaging in a striking battle with Michael 'Venom' Page. Sonnen believes that attempting to outstrike Page could be a perilous strategy for Magomedov.

This upcoming co-main event is a highly anticipated clash between two striking specialists, with the unbeaten Magomedov coming off a Knockout of the Year contender and Page regarded as one of the most devastating strikers in the sport.

Discussing the upcoming fight on an episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier, Sonnen highlighted the challenges Magomedov might face if he chooses to stand and trade strikes with Page. He emphasized that many fighters have attempted this approach against 'MVP' without success, stating:

"He [Shara Magomedov] has never taken anybody down. That's a literal statement, not just in his UFC career. I went and looked a little further, he has never taken somebody down. Not because he failed... He never attempted a takedown."

The former UFC fighter added:

"So if we're going to take that and we're going to use that history as a trajectory into the future, more importantly, this Saturday, he plans to stand with Michael 'Venom' Page. That has never worked out for a living creature, and many of them have had that idea, but it has never worked out. "

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (19:40):

Shara Magomedov meets Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo extended his support to UFC fighter Shara Magomedov ahead of the upcoming UFC event in Saudi Arabia. They met at the Al-Nassr's training facility, and their interaction has garnered significant attention online, highlighting the cross-sport camaraderie between the two sports.

Check out their interaction below:

At media day, Magomedov opened up about his meeting with Ronaldo, revealing that the Portuguese superstar is a big UFC fan and will be in attendance at UFC Saudi Arabia.

