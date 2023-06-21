Marlon Vera minced no words as he took aim at Sean O'Malley and his upcoming shot at the title in UFC 292.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Vera didn't hold back his criticisms of O'Malley's resume and the caliber of opponents he has faced.

While acknowledging O'Malley's talent and the hype surrounding him, particularly in the YouTube and TikTok realms, Vera raised questions about the caliber of opponents O'Malley has encountered thus far.

According to Vera, relying on one-punch knockouts is not a sustainable strategy in the long run, and he emphasized the need for O'Malley to prove himself against tougher opposition:

"It's like, I get it, you got talent, you got all this hype, you're in the YouTube and TikTok. You got a couple of kids that follow you in that world, but fighting wise, you didn't fight nobody... you look good in the [Petr] Yan fight, people was expecting less from you... But how good is he? Who did he beat? Who has he been in a fight with? That one-punch [knockout] thing won’t last forever."

Marlon Vera refrained from picking sides in the fight, stating that a victory for O'Malley could ultimately benefit him personally. However, he made it clear that he wasn't actively rooting for either fighter and expressed curiosity about the outcome:

"And in paper, it's hard to think of why he's [Sean O'Malley] going to win. He could, and that would only benefit me, but I'm not really rooting for nobody. So we'll see what happens."

In the main event of UFC 292, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will face off against the second-ranked contender, Sean O'Malley, in an attempt to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight in UFC history.

Sterling boasts an impressive record, having defended his title consecutively against top-tier opponents such as Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo. With a flawless performance against O'Malley, Sterling would leave no doubt about his place in the division.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley is determined to capitalize on his first title opportunity by delivering yet another memorable knockout. His past performances against fighters like Eddie Wineland, Thomas Almeida, and Petr Yan have captivated fans and built his popularity within the promotion. O'Malley intends to break Sterling's winning streak and seize the UFC gold in a manner that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

Marlon Vera to fight former champion at Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling undercard

Former champion Henry Cejudo is set to face Marlon Vera on the undercard of the highly anticipated UFC 292 event.

Taking place on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, the event's main attraction will be the title clash between current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and rising star Sean O'Malley.

