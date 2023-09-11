ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title contender Danielle Kelly is one of the best BJJ athletes today both in Gi and No-Gi. Her arsenal of techniques both with and without the traditional jiu-jitsu garb is hard to match in her weight class. This is due to her near-seamless execution of technique.

She's going to need her technical prowess and more when she faces a familiar foe in Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14. The two have faced each other in the past and will meet each other again on September 29 for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

Ahead of her bout with Khan, Danielle Kelly was featured in an Instagram post by ONE Championship, showing her tight Ezequiel choke in the Gi:

"All tied up 🎀 Can Danielle Kelly become the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion when she faces Jessa Khan on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆 @daniellekellybjj"

Kelly's modified choke was a cross between a lapel choke and an Ezequiel choke. When applied correctly, it won't take long before someone will go to sleep. Fans are loving the video and responding in the comments section. Here are some notable ones:

Comments on the video

@lorrainefreckles was funny with her comment:

"That is a personal submission. Look right in their eyes "you are gonna submit to me and you can't stop it" 😍😂"

@skullface51 suggested Danielle Kelly expand to full-on cagefighting:

"Her bjj is legit , hope to see her go places in mma"

@abrennansmith was in awe of the technique and would want to try it out in practice soon:

"Wow, this one is so simple!! Im definitely trying this next class, thanks for sharing DK!!"

Watch Danielle Kelly square off against her rival Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14, which goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will be available to watch live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.