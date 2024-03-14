"That powder whopping his a**" - Fans concerned after hearing Conor McGregor talk about his 'Road House' acting debut in recent interview 

Conor McGregor has again drawn attention to himself for a non-combat sports-related reason. The Irishman was recently interviewed about his acting debut with 'Road House,' and his mannerisms while answering the interviewer's questions have raised eyebrows.

A snippet of the interview was shared on X and it featured an erratic and fast-talking McGregor who seemed to be fidgeting with his face and suit. Naturally, fans took notice of his odd behavior and it reignited the popular rumor that McGregor is into substance abuse.

Check out Conor McGregor's recent interview about his acting debut:

On X, one fan heavily implied that McGregor may have been under the influence of cocaine during the interview.

"Powder straight from the Colombian jungle"

This was echoed by other fans who reacted to the clip.

"That powder whooping his *ss"

Others, however, expressed concern over his evident decline.

"It's v sad to see my goat like this hope he gets the help he needs"

Meanwhile, another fan found McGregor's recent interest in Irish politics bewildering given his alleged substance abuse issues.

"If you follow him the crazy part is he heavy in politics right now in Ireland they said he trying to run I can't imagine"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's recent 'Road House' interview

McGregor has been the subject of substance abuse allegations for some time now, as his behavior has changed over the last few years. His numerous tirades on X, increasingly erratic behavior, and fidgeting have been noticed by fans. However, drugs aren't the only thing he's been accused of taking.

The Irishman's rapid gain in muscle mass in recent memory led to countless accusations of steroid use, which only intensified after his struggles with USADA, who refused to facilitate his octagon return.

Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping once feuded over acting

While 'Road House' is Conor McGregor's acting debut, he was contacted back in 2016 to appear in 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' in a minor role. He would have played the character known as Hawk. However, McGregor declined in favor of focusing on his then rematch with Nate Diaz.

Thus, the part ultimately went to Michael Bisping. In response, the Irishman demanded that Bisping pay his respects to him for 'giving' him the part, even claiming that he is owed a percentage of the Englishman's earnings from the film. It sparked a feud between the pair, with threats issued on both sides.

However, Bisping later diffused the situation and urged McGregor to calm down, before the latter claimed he was merely 'acting.'