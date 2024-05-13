“That was pretty gangster” - Fans show their love for Mikey Musumeci’s poetic Aoki Lock on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki

Current ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci submitted Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki with his own move.

After amassing a perfect 5-0 record with wins over the likes of Cleber Sousa, Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, 'Darth Rigatoni' stepped into the Circle for an openweight clash with another former ONE lightweight MMA world titleholder, Shinya Aoki.

In the end, it only took Musumeci a hair over three minutes to make 'Tobikan Judan' tap out via his patented Aoki Lock.

"When the student becomes the master. Can Mikey Musumeci get revenge against Gabriel Sousa in their bantamweight submission grappling showdown on June 7?"

Still marveling at Musumeci's incredible finish of Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15, fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, writing:

"That was pretty gangster."

"Love Mikey, but he’s always so focused on the feet… Wish he would be more eclectic with his submission game.. Then he would be GREAT."

"Mikey is a freight train running through anything standing in his way."

"Mikey really is that guy."

Mikey Musumeci will look to keep his 'O' intact next month when he steps inside the Circle with a man who already holds a victory over him.

Mikey Musumeci looks to even the series against Brazilian standout Gabriel Sousa

On Friday, June 7, 'Darth Rigatoni' squares off with Gabriel Sousa inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand at ONE 167.

The bantamweight grappling bout will actually serve as a rematch between the two after Sousa scored a north-south choke submission victory over Musumeci under the Who's Number One banner in 2021. Since then, Musumeci has been chomping at the bit to get a bit of redemption.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to do that on martial arts' biggest global stage as Sousa makes his highly anticipated promotional debut.

Will Sousa go two-up on Mikey Musumeci in The Land of Smiles, or will 'Darth Rigatoni' even the series and move to 7-0 in ONE?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.