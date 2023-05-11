MMA fans are celebrating after Conor McGregor was showing at his entertianing best in the the official trailer for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor posted the TUF trailer to his Twitter account, which led to fans rejoicing as his octagon return approaches. He will be coaching opposite Michael Chandler and the two are expected to fight later this year. Fans noted that the former two-division champion's participation will help resurrect the show.

MMA fans wrote:

"I mean that is how you resurrect a show on the main channel smart timing on ESPN too kind of dead zone for sports" [@sm121212 - Twitter]

Srm121212 @srm121212 @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc I mean that is how you resurrect a show on the main channel smart timing on ESPN too kind of dead zone for sports @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc I mean that is how you resurrect a show on the main channel smart timing on ESPN too kind of dead zone for sports

"I can't wait." [@RudyLTX - Twitter]

"Should be decently entertaining" [@Tim_Chase7 - Twitter]

"Will be the first good season of TUF in a very long time" [@CasualtyWar - Twitter]

StockChartArt @CasualtyWar @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc Will be the first good season of TUF in a very long time @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc Will be the first good season of TUF in a very long time

"It will actually give me a reason to watch ESPN other than the Manning brother’s broadcast." [@tck1978 - Twitter]

Tom @Tck1978 @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc It will actually give me a reason to watch ESPN other than the Manning brother’s broadcast. @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc It will actually give me a reason to watch ESPN other than the Manning brother’s broadcast.

The trailer also featured a tense moment from a staredown between 'The Notorious' and 'Iron', which ended with the Irishman pushing the former Bellator lightweight champion's face away. MMA fans weighed in on the tense moment and shared their thoughts on what that could mean, writing:

"USADA pool May 29???" [@MidwestBTCBull - Twitter]

"If Chandler couldn’t take that push, how will he be able to take the left hand shot?? [@Mike_McP - Twitter]

McP @Mike_McP @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc If Chandler couldn’t take that push, how will he be able to take the left hand shot?? @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc If Chandler couldn’t take that push, how will he be able to take the left hand shot??

"Chandler is done, couldn't even take that push how will he face Conor ? I can't wait for your come back" [@rahul__ra - Twitter]

Rahul @rahul__ra @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc Chandler is done, couldn't even take that push how will he face Conor ? I can't wait for your come back @TheNotoriousMMA @espn @ufc Chandler is done, couldn't even take that push how will he face Conor ? I can't wait for your come back 🔥🔥❤️

"Chandlers done!" [thesnopx - Twitter]

"i have a bad feeling this fight wont happen" [@jossh07x - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see what the interaction between Chandler and 'Mystic Mac' are like on TUF as the show will be generating interesting for when they eventually fight.

Check out the trailer:

McGregor Forever set to premiere on Netflix on May 17

The Ultimate Fighter won't be the only premiere that the Conor McGregor will be a part of as a documentary titled McGregor Forever is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 17.

The documentary came as a bit of a surprise, but it will definitely be an intriguing one as fans will get to see what 'Mystic Mac's recovery was like following after sustaining a nasty injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman tweeted out the trailer with a caption that described what fans can expect to see:

"McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix. You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix. You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC. McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix. You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC. https://t.co/rh7BhwXodo

Poll : 0 votes