"That’s 100 pushups a minute… no way" - MMA X stunned by Movsar Evloev's conditioning regimen 

Movsar Evloev's rigorous training program has caught the attention of MMA fans across the globe. While some lauded Evloev for pushing himself to the edge, others were less complimentary.

Combat sports news outlet Home of Fight recently took to X and posted Evloev's comments about his intense training sessions. The undefeated Russian claimed to do 1500 push-ups in one hour every week, followed by jumping rope.

''I do it in exactly one hour. It’s part of my weekly training. The method comes from [former professional boxer] Kostya Tszyu, it originally required 1,000 push-ups in one session. But I’ve done it so often, I pushed it to 1,500. The only ‘breaks’ I get are when I’m jumping rope. One hour. 1,500 push-ups. And a ton of time on the rope.”

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''That’s 100 pushups a minute… no way''

Another stated:

''This guy is on juice 100%''

Other fans wrote:

''25 pushup a minute... Highly possible. The world record is about 3500...''

''You can execute a push with good form in less than 2 seconds and elite athletes can do it in less than one. So 1500 within an hour is very possible''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Evloev (19-0) is 9-0 in the UFC. He fought twice last year, the most recent being a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in their 145-pound contest at UFC 310.

Given his impressive resume, Evloev was expected to challenge newly crowned kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. However, the 31-year-old will now welcome top prospect Aaron Pico in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26 at Etihad Arena.

Jorge Masvidal praises Movsar Evloev's abilities inside the cage

Jorge Masvidal expressed his admiration for Movsar Evloev ahead of the Russian's octagon return against Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA last month, Masvidal lauded Evloev's relentless pressure, citing him as a future featherweight champion:

“I know Movsar a long time, four years at American Top Team... this guy does not stop... When I went with him I was like, ‘Man, he’s able to keep that pace with me and I’m a lot bigger and more experienced than him? This guy’s scary.’ And I’ve trained with him numerous times and I’ve also seen him train with some of the best in the gym. I’m telling you, this guy’s gonna be champion at 145.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

