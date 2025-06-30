"That's assault" - Fans react as Sean Strickland attacks fighter who defeated teammate

Chaos erupted at Tuff-N-Uff 145 in Las Vegas when UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland rushed into the cage and punched a regional fighter moments after a submission finish. Strickland was cornering teammate Miles Hunsinger during his bout against undefeated prospect Luis Hernandez.
Hunsinger was caught in a standing guillotine and tapped out at the 0:50 mark of the second round. As Hernandez locked in the choke, he taunted Strickland’s corner by sticking out his tongue.
After the finish, he escalated things by flipping them off and making derogatory gestures toward his crotch. That was enough to set Strickland off. The former UFC middleweight champ and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis stormed the cage. While Curtis restrained Hernandez, Strickland threw two right hands that landed flush on the fighter’s head.
Check out the video here:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Several fans took to X to react to the video, writing:
"If you can’t see this is staged, you’re retarded."
"So he was arrested, right? That's assault."
"Sean's probably mad because the MMA fighter didn't give respect after winning. Let them duke it out."
"Take the W, but when you disrespect people like that, you should expect an answer."
"That’s hilarious. Thank God Sean doesn’t have kids in Little League. He’d be that dad."
"There’s no place for that, assault charges should be filed."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Sean Strickland responds to viral incident, blames lack of action by officials
Sean Strickland has responded to the viral footage of him punching Luis Hernandez after his teammate's loss at Tuff-N-Uff 145. In a series of posts, Strickland claimed that Hernandez had been provoking him even before the finish.
He claimed that no warnings or penalties were issued by officials despite repeated taunts. Strickland also suggested the athletic commission failed to control the situation. He took to X and wrote:
"I wasn't even vocal in the corner. The guy just wanted to antagonize me for a highlight... What frustrates me is [that] even during the fight, he was insulting me. The athletic commission's job is to prevent this from happening. There was no warning. No penalty. They tell Merab [Dvalishvili] to shut up all the time.. Even the announcers were calling it."
Check out Sean Strickland's X posts below: