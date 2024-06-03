"That's attempted murder" - Fans react to alleged crowd brawl during UFC 302, Dillon Danis chimes in with six-word post on X

UFC 302 might not have delivered a surplus of knockouts inside the octagon, but a fan brawl erupted outside, raising safety concerns and sparking outrage. While the identities of those involved and official confirmation of the location remain unconfirmed, social media is abuzz with the footage and has claimed the incident occurred at UFC 302's Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Video footage circulating online shows two fans in the stands exchanging heated words, which quickly escalated into a violent exchange of punches. One fan ends up on the ground receiving a flurry of blows before being shoved towards the railing, sparking outrage from viewers.

Notorious MMA personality Dillon Danis, known for his history of controversy, injected himself into the situation and offered a sarcastic six-word remark. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote:

“Best fight of the night tbh”

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Fans echoed the sentiment, with many expressing concern:

“and then bro threw him off the side god damn that’s attempted murder 😭”

Another fan wrote:

"Who needs front row seats when the niggas next to u starts fighting."

Another user added:

"Ngl dude was fu**ing him up before the homies tossed him over the railing LMAO"

Islam Makhachev extends record win streak, Sean Strickland earns split-decision win at UFC 302

Islam Makhachev cemented his place as a lightweight great at UFC 302 with a dominant fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier. The win extends Makhachev's win streak to a record-breaking 14 in the UFC lightweight division and ties him for most consecutive title defenses at 155 pounds.

In the co-main event, a controversial split decision saw Sean Strickland defeat Paulo Costa in a five-round middleweight clash. Strickland, who lost the middleweight title earlier this year, used his cardio advantage to press the action throughout the fight, finding success with jabs, front kicks, and right straights.

Costa countered with leg kicks and body shots but couldn't slow down the American. While Strickland secured the win, the judges' scores (50-45, 46-49, 49-46) sparked criticism for the wide disparity.

Elsewhere on the main card, Kevin Holland secured a dramatic comeback victory in his return to middleweight. After getting knocked down by Michal Oleksiejczuk, Holland locked in a tight armbar, forcing the Polish fighter's arm to break and awarding Holland the win by technical submission.

The night also saw veteran fighters Niko Price and Randy Brown secure wins. Price snapped his two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision over Alex Morono, while Brown outpointed Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight battle.