"That's basically a clown show" - Beneil Dariush says it's "a joke" if Michael Chandler gets title shot with win over Dustin Poirier

Beneil Dariush thinks it would be outrageous for Michael Chandler to receive another title even if he beats Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

As far as Dariush is concerned, Chandler had his chance against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. He isn't convinced that 'Iron' deserves a second opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight belt over him.

Speaking about Chandler during an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Dariush said:

"Honestly, I think he's just trying to hype himself up. I don't think that's true. But if that does happen, man... That's basically a clown show. What? The guy has a title shot and lost and then lost again. So, it doesn't make sense. After I beat [Mateusz] Gamrot, I don't think there's anyone who can step in front of me."

Watch Beneil Dariush talk about Michael Chandler:

Dariush is making his own bid to fight for the lightweight title. He will fight fellow lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot during this month's UFC 280 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi.

The Assyrian-American fighter is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC lightweight rankings. A win over rising contender Gamrot will definitely bring him closer to a coveted title shot.

"He actually gives up a lot of his skill sets" - Beneil Dariush on Michael Chandler's fighting style

Michael Chandler prides himself on being the most exciting fighter in the UFC's 155-pound weight class. However, Beneil Dariush thinks Chandler is sacrificing success by being too fixated on putting on a show.

Chandler possesses an NCAA Division I wrestling background. However, 'Iron' chose to rely on his striking in pursuit of exciting fights.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook MICHAEL CHANDLER WHAT A KO MICHAEL CHANDLER WHAT A KO https://t.co/iFjvGC1CRb

The 36-year-old is currently 2-2 in the UFC after fighting Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson. However, Dariush thinks the former Bellator champion could have been undefeated in the octagon had he utilized his skills better.

In the same interview with Helen Yee, Dariush added:

"Like I said, I think if it's three rounds... 60-40, I lean towards Dustin. Only because Michael Chandler's focused so much on being exciting. I think he actually gives up a lot of his skill sets. I think he can actually do way better than he's done. I think he's, what, 2-2 in the UFC? I think he could be undefeated right now if he had a better mindset. But he's too focused on being entertaining and exciting that he lost two fights."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far