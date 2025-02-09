"That's a bloody mess", "All bark no biteland" - Fans react to Sean Strickland getting his nose broken by Dricus du Plessis in UFC 312 title fight

The rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland witnessed the two rivals go the five-round distance in yet another grueling fight. Fight fans soon chimed in with their reactions to the thrilling showdown, wherein du Plessis appeared to get the better of most exchanges and was ultimately awarded the win on the judges' scorecards.

Their first encounter saw du Plessis beat Strickland via split decision to dethrone him and become the new UFC middleweight champion in January 2024. Their rematch headlined UFC 312 earlier tonight (Feb. 8, 2025; Feb. 9, 2025 local time in Australia).

It ended with du Plessis securing an even more dominant win, successfully defending the middleweight belt via unanimous decision.

A notable element in the rematch was Strickland seemingly suffering a broken nose. The official "@UFCEurope" X handle alluded to the same in a tweet, featuring a bleeding Strickland.

Check out the tweet/X post below:

Fans weighed in on the same, with some expressing concern about Sean Strickland's well-being and others criticizing him for his performance. Responding to the aforementioned tweet, an X user wrote:

"That's a bloody mess"

Another X user noted:

"Whoaaaa that nose has been dismantled"

Meanwhile, several netizens indicated that the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, deemed next in line for a title shot, would beat both 'Tarzan' and du Plessis.

A fan speculated about the damage Strickland likely suffered:

"textbook compound nasal fracture. Needs a closed reduction ASAP"

One X user appeared to disapprove of Strickland's showing and wrote:

"Disappointed."

A few netizens alluded to the longstanding accusations against Strickland's penchant for making polarizing socio-political assertions, which some of his critics have deemed discriminatory. Another commenter referenced his tendency to partake in all-out trash talk, writing:

"All bark no biteland"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets

Sean Strickland addressed nose injury after loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312

During his octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Sean Strickland acknowledged that he had suffered a broken nose during the fight. Indicating that he kept fighting for the fans, Strickland praised Dricus du Plessis but once again referred to the South African as a "Dutchman."

The American discussed his nose injury, saying:

"When that f**ker broke my nose, I was like, 'Oh, that doesn't f**king feel right.' Popped it back in place. I kept fighting for you. The Dutchman is a bad motherf**ker. He kicked my a** fair and square. Props to him."

Strickland then lightheartedly acknowledged that MMA legend Daniel Cormier was attempting to get a hold of the microphone. He signaled that he'd hand it over to 'DC' but proceeded to thank the fans in attendance in Sydney, Australia, before handing it over.

Watch Sean Strickland address the broken nose below:

