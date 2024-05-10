"That's his only chance" - 'Confident' Kade Ruotolo on the only way Mikey Musumeci can beat him at ONE 168: Denver

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will face his most credentialed challenger yet in the promotion's return to the United States at ONE 168: Denver.

The 21-year-old BJJ prodigy will tussle against reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling king and arguably one of the best in the world today, Mikey Musumeci.

Despite the size discrepancy, 'Darth Rigatoni' is deemed a worthy foe for the prolific Ruotolo following his incredible 6-0 run in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Still, the Atos standout is confident he'll be keeping his 26 pounds of gold on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Kade Ruotolo shared in an appearance on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast:

"I believe that's gonna be his goal, is to get a leg. In the most respectful way possible, I think that his only chance [to win] is to get onto my legs and maybe transition to a possible backtake or something. I think he's banking on some footlock, or some heelhooks, or straight foot locks."

Meanwhile, Musumeci is dangerous everywhere but is most lethal when he grabs a hold of a leg using his intricate and innovative entries.

The Evolve MMA standout has proven it time and time again, none more so than when he schooled the master Shinya Aoki and finished him off with his own creation, 'The Aoki Lock.'

Then again, Kade and his twin brother Tye are practically geniuses when it comes to escapes and have released instructional videos and even held seminars about the proper leg lock defense.

We'll see who gets the better of who at ONE 168: Denver.

Kade Ruotolo professes love for martial arts ahead of MMA debut

Before his super fight with Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo will first make his long-awaited transition to mixed martial arts against Blake Cooper at ONE 167, live on US Primetime, on June 7 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

In the same interview, the Atos superstar said he plans to study every martial art there is, long after his professional career is over.

"I love it, and my goal has always been to be a martial artist, not just jiu-jitsu. Even when I'm done with MMA, I'll forever take up martial arts, no matter what martial art it is."