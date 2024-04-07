"That's when Conor McGregor happened" - When Jamahal Hill found how he could make a living out of UFC

Jamahal Hill always knew he had the skills to become a world champion but nearly cut his MMA career short before it even began.

Shortly after winning the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight championship in the UFC 283 main event, Hill spoke to Bleacher Report on his journey.

Reflecting on the moment he nearly gave up on his career due to the belief that he would not be able to make enough money for the time to be worthwhile as a father, Hill credited Conor McGregor as his inspiration for continuing his training.

Hill said:

"It was: 'Am I doing the right thing?' Not: 'Can I?' I was still an amateur at the time. I took time off. I didn't see the money in it... That's when Conor McGregor happened. I just started to see, like: 'Alright, I'll make money in [MMA]. That and the emergence of Jon Jones gave me somebody who I felt like could, one day, give me the type of fight that I wanted."

Specifically, Hill singled out McGregor's knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 178, which made him believe that he could become a top-level fighter and earn a living wage. Three years later, 'Sweet Dreams' would make his professional debut 5-0 before earning a spot on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019.

After earning a UFC contract with a win over Alexander Poppeck, Hill realized his childhood dream and became a world champion less than four years later.

Jamahal Hill returns from injury to headline UFC 300

Just nine months after rupturing his Achilles tendon in an out-of-training injury, Jamahal Hill will return to the Octagon and attempt to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300.

Hill, 12-1 with one no-contest, has not fought since winning the belt in January 2023 against Pereira's head coach, Glover Teixeira. The 15-month layoff for 'Sweet Dreams' since his last outing marks the longest of his seven-year career.

Entering the April 13 matchup, Jamahal Hill's only career loss came at UFC 263 against Paul Craig. The first-round TKO resulted from a dislocated elbow from Hill courtesy of an armbar attempt from 'Bearjew.'

