“That's different” - Denis Puric says the playing field is even as Tawanchai faces Masaaki Noiri under kickboxing rule set

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has been an absolute beast under Muay Thai rules, with 10 promotional wins out of 11 and a 60% finish rate. But at ONE 172, he won't have his usual weapons at full strength. Against Japanese star Masaaki Noiri, he's stepping into kickboxing territory, and that changes everything.

The absence of elbows and extended clinch work shifts the dynamic. Denis Puric sees it as a potential game-changer.

"Tawanchai has been good. It's the boxing, man, with the small gloves," Puric said. "But Tawanchai's fighting him with kickboxing rules, no? Yeah, that's different. Under kickboxing rules, I don't know."

Denis Puric isn't ruling out Noiri's chances, but he's got to admit that he's got a favorite in Thai icon Tawanchai, especially with how much work he's been putting into his striking outside of Muay Thai.

"He's been boxing a lot. So that's good," Puric said. "And he's more calculated. I feel like Noiri will rush. I think Tawanchai still wins the fight, man. he's been working on his boxing. He's been super sharp, man. He's been looking sharp. And again, he's got a lot of experience. This guy's got hundreds of fights, man."

Tawanchai's composure and technical precision have been major factors in his success in Muay Thai, but kickboxing presents a different kind of challenge. Without the clinch and elbows, he might have to rely on different tools and tactics to control the fight.

Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri is one of the five world title tilts on the stacked ONE 172 card. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23. Tickets are available here, or catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

