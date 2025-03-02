“He's been looking sharp” - Denis Puric breaks down Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri’s interim kickboxing title bout at ONE 172

Denis Puric took note of the amazing strides that Tawanchai PK Saenchai has made with his hands, and he expects them to be the Thai's trump card in his upcoming bout.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin will vie for two-sport supremacy in one of five world title bouts at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, where he'll trade heavy leather with Japan's own Masaaki Noiri. The victor will leave Saitama Super Arena on March 23 as the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Ahead of this guaranteed fireworks display, Puric commended Tawanchai's ever-evolving boxing skills. After all, the PK Saenchai Gym affiliate is best known for his crushing body kicks but has proven he has sharp hands as of late.

Most notably, in his last fight, Tawanchai silenced his critics when he outboxed Superbon for a resounding knockout at ONE 170.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, 'The Bosnian Menace' said Tawanchai should breeze through this match-up:

"He's been boxing a lot. So that's good. And he's more calculated. I feel like Noiri will rush. I think Tawanchai still wins the fight, man. He's been working on his boxing. He's been super sharp, man. He's been looking sharp. And again, he's got a lot of experience. This guy's got hundreds of fights, man."

Denis Puric curious to see how Tawanchai's striking will evolve under kickboxing rules

So far, Tawanchai has had no issues in a different striking discipline, winning both of his kickboxing matches under the ONE banner. The stakes, of course, are much higher with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

However, as far as Denis Puric is concerned, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion's striking is so advanced that he'll find a way to victory against natural kickboxer Masaaki Noiri.

'The Bosnian Menace' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"It's different when you can't use your tools that you f***ing beat people with. Then it's a different story right? Because now you stepping into this guys' world, man. That could be interesting. That's why they put them there."

