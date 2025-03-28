“That's his dream”- Chatri reveals what’s next for Takeru after shocking knockout loss to Rodtang

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was absolutely blown away by an amazing event last weekend at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which broke many of the promotion's viewership and engagement records in Japan.

Ad

The main event, in particular, which featured former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa taking on former flyweight Muay Thai titleholder 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon drew millions of eyes to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Unfortunately, the hometown hero lost via quick first-round knockout to the Thai megastar, and naturally, it sparked questions about Takeru's future.

Speaking to the media at the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-fight press conference backstage, Sityodtong gave a quick update about the future of the 'Natural Born Krusher'.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Sityodtong said:

"I went backstage, Takeru still wanted to fight again. Again, I'll talk to my team, and figure out what's next for Takeru. But Takeru wants to fight for the world title one day in ONE that's his dream. He wants to follow [Masaaki] Noiri. That's what he said. So let's see what happens."

Ad

Needless to say, Takeru remains one of the top flyweight kickboxers in the world despite the loss.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Takeru Segawa on knockout loss to Rodtang at ONE 172: "What I did in the ring was the best I could do"

'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa braved the ONE 172 post-event press conference despite losing by knockout to Thai rival 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the evening's main event.

Ad

The 33-year-old answered media questions and had this to say about his performance:

"I haven’t seen the fight yet. But what I can say is what I did in the ring was the best I could do at this moment."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.