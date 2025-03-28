  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “That's his dream”- Chatri reveals what’s next for Takeru after shocking knockout loss to Rodtang

“That's his dream”- Chatri reveals what’s next for Takeru after shocking knockout loss to Rodtang

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 28, 2025 09:02 GMT
Takeru Segawa, Chatri Sityodtong, Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship
Takeru Segawa, Chatri Sityodtong, Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was absolutely blown away by an amazing event last weekend at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which broke many of the promotion's viewership and engagement records in Japan.

Ad

The main event, in particular, which featured former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa taking on former flyweight Muay Thai titleholder 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon drew millions of eyes to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Unfortunately, the hometown hero lost via quick first-round knockout to the Thai megastar, and naturally, it sparked questions about Takeru's future.

Speaking to the media at the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-fight press conference backstage, Sityodtong gave a quick update about the future of the 'Natural Born Krusher'.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

Sityodtong said:

"I went backstage, Takeru still wanted to fight again. Again, I'll talk to my team, and figure out what's next for Takeru. But Takeru wants to fight for the world title one day in ONE that's his dream. He wants to follow [Masaaki] Noiri. That's what he said. So let's see what happens."
Ad

Needless to say, Takeru remains one of the top flyweight kickboxers in the world despite the loss.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Takeru Segawa on knockout loss to Rodtang at ONE 172: "What I did in the ring was the best I could do"

'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa braved the ONE 172 post-event press conference despite losing by knockout to Thai rival 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the evening's main event.

Ad

The 33-year-old answered media questions and had this to say about his performance:

"I haven’t seen the fight yet. But what I can say is what I did in the ring was the best I could do at this moment."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी