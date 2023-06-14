“That’s when my eyes opened” - Man credits Andrew Tate videos for helping him identify emotional manipulation in relationship

Internet influencer Andrew Tate's videos and podcasts have been known to regularly contain controversial and problematic statements which often draw criticism from the public on social media.

Despite this, 'Top G' enjoys massive popularity on social media and has a large amount of followers who look up to the 36-year-old for advice relating to life, career and relationships.

Recently, a video has been going viral on YouTube where a man claims that watching an episode of Tate's podcast helped him detect emotional manipulation in romantic relationships.

"I was watching a podcast from Andrew Tate and he was talking about how women use men and that's when my eyes opened and that's when I started putting the pieces [together]."

Andrew Tate has gained popularity over the years for his views on masculinity and his problematic statements against women.

'Top G' recently made headlines when last year, he, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested in Romania on multiple charges including human trafficking and rape.

The Tate brothers spent several months in a Romanian prison before they were released and are currently under house arrest. But the recent controversies have not prohibited the former kickboxer from continuing to speak his mind. He is active on social media and constantly uploads posts, including motivational messages and lifestyle advice for his fans.

Andrew Tate videos: 'Top G' claims a news reporter is in love with him

Andrew Tate recently uploaded a video to his Twitter account where he can be seen interacting with BBC reporter Lucy Williamson, who had taken 'Top G's interview a few days ago. The interview went viral due to its contentious nature and the confrontational discussion between Tate and the reporter.

In the caption of the post, Tate claimed that Williamson was in love with him. The 36-year-old added that the BBC reporter was obsessed with him and thus, waited for multiple hours to show support for the controversial influencer.

"When I first met Lucy it was clear I am the object of her obsession. Fascination was woven into her veins, consuming her senses, a love untamed. Her every thought a delicate dance with my name. A whisper. Top G, Top G, Top G. And today, she waited over 6 hours in the cold outside of Diicot's head office to show me support. My number one and most dedicated fan. Lucy <3."

