"That's fire!" - Jake Paul responds to a journalist who claims he avoided a speeding ticket because he was on his way to the Paul vs. Woodley press conference

While speaking to the media ahead of his upcoming fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul came across a journalist who allegedly got out of a parking ticket by mentioning the YouTube star's name.

The journalist started by narrating the story of how he avoided a parking ticket by saying that he was on his way to the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley press conference.

"Crazy story, I was actually driving here, like, two in the morning and I was about 15 minutes away from here, I got stopped by a cop. He comes over, he's like... 'Where you going?' I said, 'I'm coming here for the Jake Paul - Tyron Woodley press conference'... So we started talking boxing, he actually let me go without a ticket... You [Jake Paul] didn't do anything, but just mentioning your name has that kind of influence where I got out of a ticket," said the journalist to Jake Paul.

The 24-year-old responded to the story, saying:

"That's fire! That's a dope story, man. Look, that's why it's so dope to be home and my friends are here watching, supporting. Like I said, this means the world [to me] and I just wanna bring smiles to the faces of the people of Cleveland and put on a show, get this knockout and we can all turn up after and have a night of our lives."

Paul ended the conversation by predicting he would finish Woodley in the third round.

You can watch a clip of Jake Paul's interaction with the journalist below:

Jake Paul compares himself to Mike Tyson

During his appearance on the Last Stand Podcast, Jake Paul stated that he sees himself as the equivalent of Mike Tyson for today's kids.

"I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world. For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson. Your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, your dad had Floyd Mayweather, this generation has Jake Paul," said Jake Paul while talking about his boxing career.

Jake Paul on his boxing career: "I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world. For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson. Your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, your dad had Floyd Mayweather, this generation has Jake Paul." [Last Stand Podcast] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 24, 2021

Paul has only had three professional fights in his boxing career. His latest victory came against former UFC fighter Ben Askren. 'The Problem Child' finished 'Funky' via a knockout in the opening round.

