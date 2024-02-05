“That’s the goal” – Rising star Jackie Buntan just wants ‘to keep getting better’ in her quest to reach greater heights

Filipino-American Muay Thai prodigy Jackie Buntan recently spoke to Sportskeeda MMA to discuss her young career so far. After taking some time away from the sport, the dangerous striker plans to be more consistent and active inside the Circle.

Jackie Buntan said:

“It’s just to be as active as possible in fighting. Just to keep it simple, so cliche, but keep working and keep getting better. I say that because last year I had one fight, great camp, great fight, opened some opportunities for me but having a hiatus for pretty much most of the year, I just want to be active, that’s the goal.”

It's been said many times that hard work will always beat talent when talent stops working hard. If Buntan truly means to be more active and consistent this year, we wouldn't be surprised to see her fight for the world title once again.

Jackie Buntan interested in fighting in kickboxing for her return fight

Another interesting bit in the interview is Jackie Buntan's interest in dipping her toes into ONE kickboxing once she returns to action. She has been exclusively fighting in the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and even challenged for the world title at one point. Despite her huge success in Muay Thai, however, the Filipino-American striker is still eager to venture into unfamiliar waters.

She told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Just with the time off and stuff, again I’d love an active year and really being selfish this year and taking the fights that I want. I want to be able to get maybe a three-round fight in, just get back in the ring and then after that, go into kickboxing or whatnot. But I’ve been asking for it since being signed, so I’d love to get a match in for kickboxing even if it’s just a three-round fight just to get back in there."

Jackie Buntan's teammate and sparring partner is no other than Janet Todd, the current ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion. This means that she will not be as unfamiliar with kickboxing rules if and when she decides to try her hand at the sport in the future.