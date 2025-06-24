"That’s going to only make it worse" - Daniel Cormier suspects Jon Jones could return if Tom Aspinall slips up

Dana White's confirmation of Jon Jones' retirement came earlier this week, but Daniel Cormier does not seem convinced that's the final chapter. After defeating Stipe Miocic in November last year, the MMA community expected Jones to defend his title against Tom Aspinall.
While injury played a role in his absence, Cormier questions the timing, especially with Tom Aspinall emerging as a dominant force and capturing the interim title.
Cormier opined that Jones could make a calculated return if Aspinall loses. He said:
“He doesn’t want to fight Tom. I honestly feel like if Tom loses, he would come back. And that’s crazy to me, because that’s only going to make it worse.”
Ariel Helwani questions Jon Jones’ GOAT status over PED history and Tom Aspinall avoidance
Ariel Helwani didn’t hold back in his recent critique of Jon Jones, drawing a hard line in the GOAT debate. Stating Jones' history with performance-enhancing drugs usage and his refusal to face the interim champ Tom Aspinall, Helwani argued that being great in MMA isn’t just about laurels, it’s about a legacy built on fairness and competition.
Helwani said:
"I don't want to hear the GOAT talk. I'm sorry. I'm tired of beating around the bush here. You cannot be the GOAT if you have multiple PED infractions on your record. You can't. And you cannot be the GOAT if you did not want to do what others did for you. Time-honored tradition - You fight the top contenders. Not only was Tom Aspinall the top contender, he was the interim champion for almost two years. You didn't want to fight him."
