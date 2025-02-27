"That's gonna be huge against Khabib" - When Justin Gaethje and Joe Rogan dissected impossible challenge of beating Khabib Nurmagomedov

Joe Rogan and Justin Gaethje delved into a discussion about how to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in an old episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The episode aired before Nurmagomedov's fight against Gaethje on Oct. 24, 2020.

Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje also marked the former's final UFC fight. 'The Eagle' defeated 'The Highlight' with a triangle choke in the second round, earning himself his third consecutive title defense. Following the victory, Nurmagomedov broke down in tears inside the octagon, commemorating the demise of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje displayed superb sporting spirit by consoling his Dagestani rival after the fight. However, Nurmagomedov shocked the MMA community by announcing his retirement immediately afterward.

The aforementioned JRE episode was uploaded during the negotiation period of the Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje fight. It featured Rogan and Gaethje discussing a few precautions fighters should take to maximize their chances against 'The Eagle'.

Gaethje highlighted how his swift footwork could work as a massive advantage against Nurmagomedov. The Safford, Arizona native said:

"A huge factor in the Khabib fight is gonna be my feetwork [footwork]. There was never a spar where he felt comfortable to close the distance, I was constantly too far away. And staying off the fence, that’s [also] gonna be huge against Khabib."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (01:20):

Justin Gaethje predicted the scenario that led to Rafael Fiziev being his next rival

Justin Gaethje had his next fight scheduled for UFC 313 against Dan Hooker. However, a few days back, 'The Hangman' announced his withdrawal from the fight due to a hand injury, leaving the UFC brass in the hunt for a new rival for the former BMF champ.

Dana White and co. didn't take long to announce Rafael Fiziev as Gaethje's new rival for UFC 313. Following the announcement, Gaethje posted an X update thanking 'Ataman' for his spirited decision, along with predicting why the top-tier lightweights may have refused to fight him at such a short notice:

"Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313"

