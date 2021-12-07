"That's what happens when you fumble the bag you bi**h" - Logan Paul blasts Tommy Fury for withdrawing from fight against his brother Jake

Logan Paul has reacted to Tommy Fury pulling out of a fight with his younger brother Jake. The pair were set to headline a Showtime pay main event on December 18.

News broke earlier today that Fury had sustained a broken rib, as well as a bacterial chest infection. Jake Paul will now rematch former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

In a video uploaded to his Instagram Story, Logan Paul reacted to the news, saying:

"I woke up this morning feeling really bad for my brother. 'Cus Tommy Fury backed out of a fight against him. Which by the way, didn't we see this f***ing coming? Tommy, urgh, it's a good thing you're beautiful you sexy blue eyed beast because you are a p***y. Tommy, you've been replaced brother, sorry, that's what happens when you fumble the bag."

With Tommy Fury out, Tyron Woodley will now step up and take his place. Woodley has already fought Jake Paul once, coming up short earlier this year in a close split decision loss.

Jake Paul announced the new matchup in a video posted to his Twitter account. Logan Paul has since reacted to it, stating on Twitter:

"Tommy was about to make millions now he gonna pay $60 to watch Jake fight Tyron."

Logan Paul himself appears set to enter the boxing ring in the near future. Rumors have been circulating in regards to a potential exhibition match between 'Maverick' and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Logan Paul has already faced one boxing legend. He fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match earlier this year. In the absence of judges, the fight ended in a draw.

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

