"That's on him" - Boxing star Ryan Garcia on why his fight with Manny Pacquiao fell through

Ryan Garcia recently spoke to a TMZ journalist about his fight with Manny Pacquiao falling through on his way to a restaurant.

There had earlier been a buzz about a non-exhibition boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao. However, the speculation fizzled out almost as fast as it had started. When the TMZ journalist asked Ryan Garcia about the status of the fight came up, he said:

"That fight is on Manny. Manny came to offer me the fight. Obviously, I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao. But, that's on him."

Ryan Garcia is still looking forward to facing the legend inside the ring. He believes it can still happen as it was Manny Pacquiao's team that had reached out about a potential fight. At the time, Ryan Garcia even posted a photo on Instagram depicting an upcoming fight with Manny Pacquiao. In the caption, he wrote:

"A dream turned reality ✨👊🏽 It’s an honor to share the ring with [Manny Pacquiao]. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best man winning."

Unfortunately, Ryan Garcia's dream failed to materialize. Golden Boy Promotions, the organization that promotes Ryan Garcia, clarified that the fight is far from a work-in-progress. Eric Gomez, an executive of Golden Boy Promotions, told ESPN:

"There's nothing to talk about there. They contacted us, but it turns out there's nothing to talk about. That fight isn't going to happen."

On the other hand, Ryan Garcia's attorney Guadalupe Valencia made a statement that indicated that the fight can still take place. In a conversation with The Athletic, Valencia said:

"We're discussing terms. Manny and Ryan want it and instructed their teams to make it happen. That's what we're trying to accomplish."

What could Ryan Garcia face in his next fight?

In the interaction with TMZ, Ryan Garcia spoke about the various opponents that he could face when he steps into the ring again. Unsurprisingly, the lightweight prodigy had the same answer for every possible matchup.

One of these fights is a possible bout with former WBA (Super), WBO, and Ring lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko. The speculation regarding the possibility of the matchup began when Bob Arum suggested a fight between the two.

However, the fight that Ryan Garcia actually wants is a bout with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Who do you think Ryan Garcia will fight next? Let us know in the comments section.