"That's a huge accomplishment" - Jarred Brooks congratulates Demetrious Johnson for getting his well-deserved BJJ black belt

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks showed his appreciation for Demetrious Johnson's latest martial arts accomplishment. After dominating the brown belt IBJJF scene in recent months, 'Mighty Mouse' finally received that long-overdue promotion to black belt.

According to Brooks, the feat is made more impressive considering 'Mighty Mouse' coming from a mixed martial arts background.

'The Monkey God' said in a Sportskeeda MMA interview:

"He can keep on doing Brazilian jiu-jitsu, congratulations Demetrious on getting your black belt. I think that's a huge accomplishment, especially for somebody that did predominantly mixed martial arts and trained MMA. So doing that is huge, especially from somebody like the GOAT."

Watch the full interview:

Jarred Brooks, of course, has been calling his shot against Demetrious Johnson for quite some time now.

Unfortunately, the American legend and reigning flyweight MMA world champion seems to be mulling his future in MMA and is focusing on gi jiu-jitsu for the time being.

Brooks, on the other hand, has also competed in a grappling-exclusive match in the world's largest martial arts organization. The Mash Fight Team standout had a strong start against Mikey Musumeci, but ultimately succumbed to a triangle choke at ONE Fight Night 13 last year.

Demetrious Johnson hints at retirement from mixed martial arts

Demetrious Johnson last competed inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 last year, where he successfully ended his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in their epic trilogy.

Truth be told, 'Mighty Mouse' doesn't have anything left to prove anymore. In a recent interview on his own podcast 'Mighty', the MMA GOAT contender had this to say:

"15 world titles, I defended an MMA belt 12 times, four amateur belts. What else is there for me to do in MMA?... Eventually, it might come to an end. It might come to an end this year."