"That's a huge difference" - Robbie Lawler reacts to Evander Holyfield replacing Oscar De La Hoya against Vitor Belfort

Robbie Lawler has weighed in on the upcoming boxing contest between former boxing champion Evander Holyfield and MMA veteran Vitor Belfort.

In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, 'Ruthless' commented on 'The Real Deal' stepping in for Oscar De La Hoya to fight Belfort.

"That's a huge difference between Oscar De La Hoya and [Evander] Holyfield. Size wise, I think Holyfield. I mean obviously [Vitor] Belfort keeps himself in good shape but we'll see," said Robbie Lawler.

Belfort was originally scheduled to fight De La Hoya on September 11. However, 'The Golden Boy' tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized for three days. Holyfield has been brought in on short notice to face the Brazilian.

This will be Holyfield's first professional fight in over 10 years. 'The Warrior' last competed in May 2011 when he defeated Brian Nielsen via a 10th-round TKO.

Belfort, on the other hand, will be competing in only his second professional bout. The one boxing match 'The Phenom' has on his record took place more than 15 years ago in April 2006.

MMA royalty Anderson Silva will also compete on the same card. 'The Spider' will box fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz.

Silva is coming off an impressive win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on his return to boxing in June. Ortiz, meanwhile, will be competing in his professional boxing debut this weekend..

Robbie Lawler will return to action at UFC 266

After a hiatus of more than a year, Robbie Lawler will return to action in a highly anticipated matchup against Nick Diaz at UFC 266. The fight will be a five-round non-title, non-main-event bout.

The contest will be a rematch. Their first fight took place more than 17 years ago at UFC 47. It was a bad day at the office for 'Ruthless', who was knocked out in the opening round by the Stockton native.

